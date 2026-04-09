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Census 2027 to be held in digital mode, first phase in Telangana from May 11 to June 9

As many as 88,000 personnel, including enumerators and supervisors, would be involved in the census in Telangana.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 07:41 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 07:41 IST
India NewsTelanganaCensus

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