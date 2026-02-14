<p>New Delhi: The Union Cabinet has approved four-laning of Gudebellur–Mahabubnagar NH-167 in Telangana with an investment of Rs 3,175 crore.</p><p>This will help to smooth movement of traffic between Mahabubnagar in Telangana and Raichur in Karnataka. </p><p>This road is part of the Hyderabad-Panaji Corridor. The 80 km road will cover Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet, Devarkadra, Makthal and Hyderabad in Telangana and Raichur in Karnataka, a statement said.</p>.Centre approves construction of third and fourth railway lines between Ballari and Hosapete.<p>Integrates National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDC), pharma & medical clusters, SEZs in Hyderabad. </p>