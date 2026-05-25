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Centre only announces MSP, buys less than 30% crops: CM Revanth Reddy amid Telangana procurement row

Revanth Reddy's remarks around procurement of farm produce comes amidst pressure being mounted by opposition BRS and also BJP.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 13:31 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 13:31 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMSPRevanth Reddy

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