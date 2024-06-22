Centre’s latest round of coal block auction throws spotlight on Telangana’s Singareni

Union coal and mines minister G Kishan Reddy emphasized the critical role of coal as the lifeline for all industries and its pivotal contribution in achieving the government’s aim of a $5 trillion economy. The commencement of sale of tender documents have begun. Details of the mines, auction terms, timelines, etc. can be accessed on MSTC auction platform and website of Ministry of Coal. The auction shall be held online through a transparent two stage process, based on percentage revenue share.