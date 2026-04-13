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Charlapalli techie suicide case takes twist as husband alleges harassment over property

The woman's husband has come forward with a startling allegation that his wife may have been driven to the extreme step by mounting pressure from her own family over a property dispute.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 13:15 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 13:15 IST
India NewsSuicideharassmentproperty disputeTechieTelangana News

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