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Charminar Express halted in Telangana after smoke emanates from wheel of coach, no injuries

There were no damage or casualty in the incident which occurred due to 'brake binding' on April 25, SCR officials said.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 07:38 IST
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Trupti Khillare
Trupti Khillare
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Published 26 April 2026, 07:38 IST
India NewsTelangana

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