<p>Hyderabad: Smoke and sparks emanated from a wheel of a coach of Charminar Express, prompting the train to be halted at a railway station in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana">Telangana</a>, SCR officials said on Sunday.</p>.<p>There were no damage or casualty in the incident which occurred due to "brake binding" on April 25, they said.</p>.EMU train services cancelled between Tiruttani-Arakkonam section till May 16.<p>In a post on 'X' on Sunday, the South Central Railway (SCR) said: "Train No.12760 Hyderabad - Tambaram Charminar Express which left Hyderabad yesterday i.e., 25th April, 2026 was stopped at ALER Railway station of Secunderabad Division of South Central Railway at 19:47 hrs due to BRAKE BINDING in S5 coach".</p>.<p>Smoke and spark was noticed in the wheel of the coach which was extinguished immediately by the railway staff, it said.</p>.<p>The train departed at 20:10 hours to its destination Tambaram, the SCR said adding there was no damage or casualty.</p>