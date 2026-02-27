<p>Hyderabad: Dr M V Soundararajan, the revered chief priest of Hyderabad's famed Chilukur Balaji Temple—known as 'Visa Venkateswara Swamy' for its visa-granting legend passed away Friday after a prolonged illness due to age-related ailments. He was 90.</p><p>Soundararajan earned widespread respect for safeguarding temple traditions against government, political, and commercial interference. </p><p>He pioneered reforms like abolishing the hundi (donation box), banning VIP darshan, enforcing a single queue for equality, rejecting cash offerings, and eliminating ticketed sevas making it one of India's rare commercial-free temples. A former registrar and professor at Osmania University, he urged devotees to view the deity with eyes open for a conscious darshan without closing them.</p> .<p>Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy mourned saying, “The passing of Shri Soundararajan Garu, chief priest of the renowned Chilkur Sri Balaji Temple, brings profound grief. As a professor and registrar at Osmania University, he spread spiritual awareness. Praying for his soul's peace, I extend deepest condolences to his family.”</p><p>Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said, “Heartbreaking to learn of archaka Soundararajan's passing at Chilukuru Balaji Temple. His lifelong dedication to temple traditions, independence, and spiritual service will remain etched in memory. Praying for his soul's peace and condolences to his family.”</p>