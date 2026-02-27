Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Chilukur Balaji temple chief priest passes away

Soundararajan earned widespread respect for safeguarding temple traditions against government, political, and commercial interference.
Last Updated : 27 February 2026, 15:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 February 2026, 15:32 IST
India NewsTelangana

Follow us on :

Follow Us