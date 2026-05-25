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CJP outcome of youths' frustration, shouldn't be viewed politically: TDP

Days after the government banned the social media handles of Cockroach Janata Party, TDP state president Palla Srinivas Rao said the issue of CJP should not be viewed from a political angle.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 05:32 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 05:32 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsTelanganaTDP

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