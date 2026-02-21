<p>Hyderabad: Tension flared up in Banswada town of Telangana's Kamareddy district on Friday evening when two religious groups clashed, resulting in minor vandalism. In response to the clashes, right-wing organizations called for a bandh on Saturday, which was observed amid heavy police deployment.</p><p>Kamareddy SP Rajesh Chandra said the situation remained under control on Saturday. AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi expressed concern over the rising communal incidents in Telangana, alleging that right-wing crowds specifically targeted small shops and street vendors from the minority community in Banswada.</p><p>He further claimed that one accused in police custody at the time was beaten by local Sangh Parivar goons. Though local reports pointed out that the clash stemmed from a local Muslim shopkeeper objecting to a Hindu devotional song played at a store on Friday, the SP said an altercation between a shop salesgirl and a customer led to communal tension in the town.</p>.BJP slowly breaks North Telangana mold ahead of Greater Hyderabad municipal polls test.<p>“A customer harassment incident took place at a shop yesterday in which both happened to be from two different religions. Police immediately intervened and arrested the male customer. Later it turned into communal tension in which some anti-social elements also joined, leaving one of our constables with blood injuries. We have identified around 60 people involved in the clashes and booked them under relevant severe sections. Today there was a bandh call given by some groups and we warned that we will not hesitate to take action if the peace and communal harmony is disturbed in the town,” Kamareddy SP Rajesh Chandra told reporters on Saturday.</p><p>A large number of people also gathered outside the local police station later that Friday evening and staged a protest.</p><p>“I am also in touch with Sayeed Khan, AIMIM General Secretary (Kamareddy District). I have instructed him to provide a detailed report of all the damage suffered as a result of mob violence, especially to Muslim-owned shops. I demand that the state government compensate those whose properties were damaged. AIMIM will also help the victims in every possible way and provide relief at the earliest,” said Owaisi.</p>