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'Clear Rs 3,700 crore pending dues': Liquor suppliers urge Telangana govt

The Associations maintained that settling newer dues before clearing older ones defies established commercial norms and could expose companies to serious scrutiny from auditors.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 16:53 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 16:53 IST
TelanganaAlcoholpending dues

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