Telangana

CM KCR’s son Rama Rao meets former PCC chief Ponnala Lakshmaiah who quit Congress, invites him to join BRS

In a setback to the Telangana Congress ahead of the assembly elections in the state, Lakshmaiah had recently sent a letter to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge resigning from the party.
Last Updated 14 October 2023, 10:38 IST

Hyderabad: BRS Working President and Minister K T Rama Rao on Saturday visited Ponnala Lakshmaiah, former Pradesh Congress Committee President who quit citing the 'unjust environment' in the party, at his residence and invited him to join the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led outfit.

It is not clear what transpired between the two leaders.

In a setback to the Telangana Congress ahead of the assembly elections in the state, Lakshmaiah had recently sent a letter to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge resigning from the party.

In his letter, he alleged that when a group of 50 leaders from the backward classes (BC) in Telangana went to Delhi to request prioritisation for BCs, they were denied even a meeting with AICC leaders which is an embarrassment for the state that prides itself on self respect.

Lakshmaiah's resignation comes as a setback to the Congress which is gearing up to announce its list of candidates for the November 30 assembly polls.

(Published 14 October 2023, 10:38 IST)
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsBRSK T Rama Rao

