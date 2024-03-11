CM Revanth Reddy sharpens attack on BJP, BRS: 'Both conspiring together to topple Congress govt in Telangana'

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday alleged that the BJP and BRS are conspiring together to destabilise the Congress government in Telangana.

Addressing a rally at Manuguru about 310 km from here, Reddy warned the opposition parties, saying he would not keep quiet if rubbed the wrong way.

“Both the parties are conspiring, as Congress is set to win 14 seats (in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls )," Reddy suggested.