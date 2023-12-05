CM suspense continues in Telangana, Rajasthan

Hyderabad/Jaipur: Congress MLAs in Telangana on Monday tasked party chief Mallikarjun Kharge with choosing a chief minister while in Rajasthan, the BJP is yet to initiate the selection process. There are views that former chief minister Vasundhara Raje may not be the ideal choice in the desert state.
The Congress ousted the K Chandrashekar Rao-led BRS government in Telangana while in Rajasthan, the BJP unseated the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government.
The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Telangana met in Hyderabad on Monday where a resolution moved by state party president A Revanth Reddy — who is the front-runner for the chief minister post — authorised Mallikarjun Kharge to choose its leader.
The ball was put in the central leadership’s court after party observers led by Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar gathered the opinions of all 64 Congress MLAs about who should be the chief minister.
Sources said a majority of the winning MLAs named Revanth while a few preferred Leader of Opposition and prominent Dalit leader M Bhatti Vikramarka and former state chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy. Before the CLP meeting, Shivakumar held separate discussions with Revanth, Vikramarka, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, D Sridhar Babu and N Uttamkumar Reddy.
On the voting day on November 30, Revanth had predicted Congress victory and said that the swearing-in ceremony will be held on December 9, the birthday of former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, who the party credits for creation of a separate Telangana state.
However, there is no official word on the swearing-in function while sources indicated that all Congress MLAs will stay in a hotel in Hyderabad till a decision on CM is taken.
In Jaipur, BJP did not appear to be in a hurry to choose the CM, amid a section doubting suitability of Raje.
Though around two dozen of her supporters have won, the comfortable majority for the BJP has given ample room for the BJP central leadership to choose its candidate. Several names like that of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union ministers Gajendra Shekhawat and Arjun Ram Meghwal and Diya Kumari are doing rounds along with Raje’s. Sunil Bhargava, head of BJP’s state policy and research wing, told DH that the CM choice may be decided on the basis of who gets the chair in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.
“If Chhattisgarh gets OBC CM and MP gets Rajput CM, there is high probability that Rajasthan sees Dalit CM this time. And who else would be better than Meghwal, from Dalit weaver community. His candidature would be practically and politically correct. The BJP now has 12 states under it and each requires a different political management,” Bhargava said.