Telangana: Coal block auction heats up politics, turns headache for minister Kishan Reddy

Starting Friday, the central government is auctioning more than 60 mines in the country, including Singareni. According to KTR, the state government's participation in the auction contradicts their previous stance of opposing it and seeking direct allocation from the central government to Singareni. He also reminded the public that the present Chief Minister, then PCC President, A Revanth Reddy, had written a letter to the central government asking for the cancellation of the Singareni mines auction and requesting direct allocation to Singareni.