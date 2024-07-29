Commercial taxes dept smells Rs 1400 crore GST evasion scam in Telangana

Hyderabad: Former chief secretary of Telangana, Somesh Kumar, who wielded tremendous influence during BRS' 10-year regime , is now caught thick in the middle of a controversy in connection with the alleged GST fraud of around Rs 1400 crore.

The Central Crime Station (CCS) of Hyderabad police has launched an investigation into the role of Kumar and a few others in the alleged GST evasion scam.

CCS police have registered an FIR against former commercial taxes additional commissioner SV Kasi Visweswara Rao, deputy commissioner Sivaram Prasad, IIT-Hyderabad assistant professor Sobhan Babu, Somesh Kumar and a private IT company, Plianto Technologies Private Limited, for alleged GST violations.

According to the FIR registered by CCS, the commercial taxes department engaged IIT-Hyderabad to mask taxpayer data and failed to include the IGST loss estimate under the IGST head in the issued notices.