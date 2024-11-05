Committed to caste census, Rahul Gandhi reiterates in Telangana

<p>Hyderabad: Congress top leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> on Tuesday said that he is fully committed to make Telangana a role model state for the entire country as the state gears up to conduct the socio-economic caste survey from Wednesday. </p><p>Addressing a party workers consultation meeting on the caste survey, Rahul Gandhi said at Gandhi Ideology Centre in Bowenpally, Hyderabad that Congress wants to conduct census to understand the extent of caste discrimination in the country.</p>.Caste, quota debate must be based on census.<p>Conducting a caste census was one of the key election promises made by the Congress during the last year's assembly elections in the state. Rahul Gandhi at that time said the caste census would act like an X-ray to the government to design better welfare schemes for backward classes.</p><p>“The makers of the Titanic ship thought it was the largest in the world and would never sink. But it hit an iceberg in the ocean and sank in 20 minutes. Why? Only 10 percent of the iceberg was visible above the water. The remaining iceberg was hidden deep underwater, which led to the ship's collapse. Similarly, caste discrimination in society today is deep and strong," he said. </p><p>He also added that only those who experienced discrimination in the country understand the pain. "Through caste census, we can determine how many people belong to each caste, the poor, and what resources they have," he further said.</p><p>Taking potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said he wondered why the PM has not publicly said that he wanted to challenge the idea of discrimination in India. </p><p>He also said “When we say we want to conduct a caste census to understand who has what, why is Prime Minister Modi opposing it? He says we are trying to divide the country. Is giving everyone their fair share of the country's wealth dividing the nation? We have decided to conduct a nationwide caste census and increase reservations according to their population."</p><p>He also added that it's commendable that Telangana has decided to undertake a caste census. “Telangana's caste census will set an example for the country. Telangana is at the forefront of the country. Surveys have shown that caste discrimination exists in our country. He continued, "We will work to eradicate discrimination and guarantee the equitable distribution of the nation's wealth to all."</p>