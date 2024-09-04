Communal tensions flare up in Telangana town after rape attempt on tribal woman

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Jainoor town of Komaram Bhim Asifabad district in Telangana on Wednesday as two groups clashed while several properties were damaged.
On Wednesday, Adivasi organisations, including Tudum Debba, had called for a bandh in Jainoor in protest against a case of sexual assault and an attempt to murder an Adivasi woman by a person from a minority community.
An auto driver belonging to the minority community allegedly raped a 45-year-old Adivasi woman and tried to kill her on August 31.
While the autorickshaw driver had been detained by the police, the Adivasi groups called for a bandh on Wednesday in protest against the incident amid appeals from the district administration to ensure that bandh is held in a responsible and peaceful manner.
However, tensions flared up as the situation turned into conflict between two communities by the afternoon. Adivasis groups started attacking properties of other communities while there was retaliation from the other side too, leading to arson, pelting stones, damage to properties, etc. Several properties were torched.
Additional forces from neighbouring Adilabad, Mancherial, Sirsila, Jagtial Districts, and TGSP platoons were rushed to Jainoor to bring the situation under control. SPs/DCPs of neighbouring districts also joined in controlling the situation. A total of more than 1000 police personnel have been deployed to bring the situation under control by the police.
“Rapid Action Force (RAF) teams are also being deployed. DGP Telangana, ADG (law & order), and IG North Zone are constantly monitoring the situation. Prohibitory curfew orders 144 CrPC and 163 BNSS have been issued by district administration. People are warned not to violate prohibitory orders,” said a senior official in the Telangana CMO.
A ban on the internet is being enforced in the areas as a precautionary measure to avoid the spread of rumours and fake news. A flag march along with the announcement of prohibitory orders is also being done in the affected area. Pickets are posted to instill confidence.
Special teams have been formed, and investigations into incidents of arson and violence have been started to identify offenders, and strict action will be taken against them as per law, said a senior police official of Asifabad district.
Police has also appealed both communities to maintain restraint, as already accused in a case of sexual assault with an attempt to murder has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody by Jainoor Police.
The victim has been shifted to Hyderabad, and medical treatment is going on in Gandhi Hospital. At present, the situation is under control, said the police official.
“I have spoken to Telangana DGP regarding incidents of communal disturbances in Jainoor, Asifabad District. The DGP assured me that it is being monitored, additional forces are being sent, and action will be taken against people who take law into their own hands,” said MIM chief and Hyderabad MP, Asaduddin Owaisi.
Bandi Sanjay, the union minister of state for home affairs, expressed his deep distress over the sexual assault incident.
“Deeply disturbed by the brutal assault on tribal women by anti-social elements in Jainoor Village, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad District. I spoke to the victim’s family and offered support. Contacted the Telangana DGP and sought swift and unbiased action against the perpetrators, responsible for the attack. I informed him to restore law and order in Jainoor promptly and effectively. The safety of our women and peace in our communities is paramount,” said Bandi Sanjay.
Incident
According to reports, the accused auto rickshaw driver, Muqdum from Sonupatel village, was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly attempting to murder a 45-year-old tribal woman from Devuguda after raping her.
The victim, a 45-year-old woman belonging to Raghavapur village in Jainoor mandal, hired the autorickshaw on August 31 to visit her parents at Soyamguda. During the journey, Muqdum stopped his vehicle at a secluded place and forced himself upon the woman. As the woman tried to raise the alarm, he had beaten her with a stick.
Later, he left the woman on the road between Raghavapur and Soyamgudam village. Passersby who had noticed the woman in an unconscious state rushed her to a nearby hospital in Sirpur. She narrated the incident to her brother, who in turn lodged a complaint with police on Monday.