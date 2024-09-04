Communal tensions flare up in Telangana town after rape attempt on tribal woman

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Jainoor town of Komaram Bhim Asifabad district in Telangana on Wednesday as two groups clashed while several properties were damaged.

On Wednesday, Adivasi organisations, including Tudum Debba, had called for a bandh in Jainoor in protest against a case of sexual assault and an attempt to murder an Adivasi woman by a person from a minority community.

An auto driver belonging to the minority community allegedly raped a 45-year-old Adivasi woman and tried to kill her on August 31.

While the autorickshaw driver had been detained by the police, the Adivasi groups called for a bandh on Wednesday in protest against the incident amid appeals from the district administration to ensure that bandh is held in a responsible and peaceful manner.

However, tensions flared up as the situation turned into conflict between two communities by the afternoon. Adivasis groups started attacking properties of other communities while there was retaliation from the other side too, leading to arson, pelting stones, damage to properties, etc. Several properties were torched.