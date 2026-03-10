Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Communication should not be like PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat': Telangana CM to police officers

Speaking at the state police's "Telangana Police Retreat 2026," he stated that department heads should convey issues downward and provide juniors the freedom and room to find solutions.
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 05:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 March 2026, 05:20 IST
India NewsTelanganaA Revanth Reddy

Follow us on :

Follow Us