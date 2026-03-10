<p>Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has stated that communication should not be one-sided like Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Mann ki Baat" speech, emphasizing that effective leadership necessitates senior officials listening to their subordinates to understand the ground realities.</p><p>Speaking at the state police's "Telangana Police Retreat 2026," he stated that department heads should convey issues downward and provide juniors the freedom and room to find solutions.</p><p>According to him, there is frequently a gap when senior officials put pressure on juniors without making sure they completely comprehend the underlying problems.</p>.Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Narender Reddy unanimously elected to Rajya Sabha from Telangana.<p>"Because, in the uniform forces, it is one side (communication). In the 'Mann ki Baat' radio (programme), it is one-sided; we have to listen. There is nothing we can say from our side. In the 'Mann ki Baat', we have to listen to what he (PM Modi) says. So, instead of you alone speaking to those who work under you, like 'Mann ki Baat', ... if you have a 'push-pull' from below, it will be useful to you," he said on Monday.</p>.<p>Noting that field officers possess a better understanding of the ground realities, he said that senior officials can effectively understand issues if they "connect" with the former.</p>.<p>He admitted that his own feedback from the grassroots had thinned since his transition from an MLA to Lok Sabha member and now chief minister.</p>.<p>He urged police officials to move away from a mechanical approach while dealing with their juniors, stressing the need for a 'humanitarian approach', particularly in the police department.</p>.<p>Reddy also said he still takes feedback from village presidents and corrects his decisions.</p>.<p>He emphasised that the police department should upgrade from time to time to combat the growing cyber crimes and drug menace.</p>.<p>The CM affirmed that his government is ready to address the challenges and issues raised by the police department by constituting a committee headed by Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao soon.</p>.<p>In the wake of increasing online crimes, he suggested upgrading technology and recruiting technical experts to resolve the critical issues.</p>.<p>Lauding the efforts of police officers in providing better services to the people, the CM said maintenance of law and order is important for bringing investments to the state. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>