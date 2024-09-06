Congress appoints B Mahesh Kumar Goud as president of Telangana unit

Telangana is a key state in south India after Karnataka for Congress, where it would want to continue its stranglehold even as the resurgent BJP is throwing a challenge to the grand old party. In this scenario, Congress has cautiously weighed several options to pick someone who can spearhead the party in Telangana.

Until the last minute, the race for the coveted PCC chief post was between Mahesh Kumar Goud and former Nizambad MP Madhu Yashki Goud, who also hails from the same community. Sources in the Congress state unit told DH that a group of senior leaders has strongly rooted for Madhu Goud, while Revanth Reddy has thrown his weight behind Mahesh Goud. Ultimately, it was Revanth's word that carried weight in Delhi.

Since Reddy is the chief minister, Congress wanted a backward class leader to lead the party in Telangana. Among them, the Gouds are numerically strong and also socially influential in many parts of the state.

The grand old party's central leadership had summoned a few leaders to Delhi to discuss the next PCC chief several times.