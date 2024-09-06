Congress appoints B Mahesh Kumar Goud as president of Telangana unit

Hyderabad: Congress on Friday appointed MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud as the new Telangana Pradesh Congress chief.
Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy's tenure as PCC chief had ended in the first week of July. Two months after the launch of an exercise to build consensus among Telangana leaders, Congress leadership on Friday finally picked Goud, a backward class leader as the PCC chief.
Hon'ble Congress President Shri @kharge has appointed Shri B. Mahesh Kumar Goud as the President of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/Lr4LQHZSGZ— Congress (@INCIndia) September 6, 2024
A communiqué from the Delhi party office appointing Goud as PCC chief on Friday also appreciated the contributions of outgoing PCC chief Revanth Reddy.
Telangana is a key state in south India after Karnataka for Congress, where it would want to continue its stranglehold even as the resurgent BJP is throwing a challenge to the grand old party. In this scenario, Congress has cautiously weighed several options to pick someone who can spearhead the party in Telangana.
Until the last minute, the race for the coveted PCC chief post was between Mahesh Kumar Goud and former Nizambad MP Madhu Yashki Goud, who also hails from the same community. Sources in the Congress state unit told DH that a group of senior leaders has strongly rooted for Madhu Goud, while Revanth Reddy has thrown his weight behind Mahesh Goud. Ultimately, it was Revanth's word that carried weight in Delhi.
Since Reddy is the chief minister, Congress wanted a backward class leader to lead the party in Telangana. Among them, the Gouds are numerically strong and also socially influential in many parts of the state.
The grand old party's central leadership had summoned a few leaders to Delhi to discuss the next PCC chief several times.
Congress had witnessed its best performance and strike rate during Revanth Reddy's tenure as PCC chief. He had taken up the party reins in 2021 and steered Congress to victory first after Telangana was formed 10 years ago. Though the Congress-led UPA had carved out Telangana, it was BRS that took the credit and was in power for two terms.
Congress had come to power in the last year's assembly elections and also improved its tally from the state in the Lok Sabha from just three to eight.
It is understood that to avoid any confrontation, Congress central leadership appointed Mahesh Kumar Goud as PCC chief for better coordination between party and government.
“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the leadership for entrusting me with the crucial responsibility of the TPCC President with utmost confidence. I commit to diligently and devotedly working on the significant responsibilities entrusted by the party to strengthen it further."
"I will remain accessible to workers and leaders, serving as a bridge for the party and government, working towards the state's development and the party's consolidation. Thank you to all the leaders and activists who have supported me in every way so far. I express my gratitude to everyone who has contributed to my appointment,” Goud said.