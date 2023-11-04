Congress drafts 58 Karnataka leaders for Telangana polls

Among MLAs, those chosen by Congress leadership to be constituency in-charges include Mahantesh Koujalagi, Abdul Jabbar, KC Veerendra, HV Venkatesh, Nara Bharath Reddy, Vinay Kulkarni, Basanagouda Daddal, Roopakala M, Pradeep Eshwar.

Saleem Ahmed, Umashree, UB Venkatesh, Naseer Ahmed, Prakash Hukkeri, and R Rajendra are among the MLCs who are chosen as constituency in-charges.

The renewed push from the central leadership in Telangana came amid party’s calculation that it has dramatically improved its position in the state in the past couple of months and it stands a chance to spring a surprise, as claimed in some surveys.

In late October, the Congress had appointed senior leader Dr Ajoy Kumar as the in-charge of the entire communications, including media, social media and war room, for the Telangana elections.