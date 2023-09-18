Congress exudes confidence to take on BJP in Assembly, LS polls

The two-day Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting ended in Hyderabad on Sunday, with the grand old party reaffirming its preparedness for elections to the five assemblies and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
“This meeting of the extended Congress Working Committee concludes by expressing its confidence that the Indian National Congress will receive a decisive mandate from the people of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana in the assembly elections that will be held shortly. It also reaffirms the preparedness of the party organisation for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, which are due in April-May 2024," said a resolution passed by the top panel.
On Saturday, Congress passed at least 14 resolutions, related to politics, economy, and internal and external security of India. The CWC also slammed the Modi government for its attempts to rewrite the Indian Constitution with its 'One Nation, One Election' agenda, saying it was a brazen attack on the country's federal structure.
Reassuring its commitment towards Telangana’s progress, the party’s highest decision-making body made an earnest appeal to the people of the state to cast their votes for the Congress in the upcoming elections. “It is time to reignite the dream of a Bangaaru Telangana, and deliver the future that the people of Telangana deserve,” the CWC resolution said. Bangaaru means gold in Telugu, and Bangaaru Telangana is the party's metaphoric vision of ushering in a period of prosperity.
During the opening remarks on Sunday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge urged party leaders to put aside personal differences and interests and work tirelessly for the party's success.
Kharge asked party members to exercise self-restraint and avoid going to the media with statements against their leaders that may harm the interests of the party. He cited the recent success in Karnataka, pointing out that it was only with unity and discipline that the party could register such a historic win.
Kharge also said that the challenges that lay ahead were not just for the Congress, but concerned the survival of Indian democracy and the preservation of the Indian Constitution.
He also said that it was not the time for partymen to rest. In the last 10 years under the BJP's rule, the challenges faced by ordinary people have multiplied. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has refused to address the concerns of the poor, farmers, labourers, women and youth; he has not looked beyond himself, he said.
“In such circumstances, we cannot remain mute spectators. We must unite and overthrow this dictatorial government in order to save our democracy. The people are looking for an alternative and our victories in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka elections are clear proof of this. Friends, our goal must be to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and work diligently to form an alternative government in the country,” he said.
The party also underscored the Modi government’s obstinate refusal to conduct a caste census, which has been universally demanded, and said it revealed the BJP’s lack of commitment to social and economic justice, as well as its bias against marginalised groups, Dalits, and tribal communities.
In light of these pressing issues, the CWC also called for an expansion of the existing upper limit for reservations for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).