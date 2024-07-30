Congress government in Telangana launches 2nd phase farm loan waiver

Hyderabad: On Tuesday, the Congress government in Telangana launched the second phase of the farm loan waiver programme. The farm loan waiver programme was launched on July 15. On Tuesday, the government, released Rs 6,190 crore to 5,45,407 families. Overall, in the two phases, the government released has Rs 12,289 crore to credit into 17.91 lakh bank accounts.

“Congress announced the Farmer Declaration in Warangal on May 6, 2022, with the aim of bringing happiness into the lives of distressed peasants. The previous BRS government failed to waive the farm loans, even up to Rs 1 lakh, in four phases during the 60-month rule.

The last government waived farm loans worth hardly Rs 25,000 crore. Some raised serious doubts about the implementation of farm loan waiver amid the state's deep financial crisis.

Despite facing a fund crisis, our government planned to waive the loans. Mobilised the required funds. Congress has been supporting farmers. My government proved its commitment by waiving the farm loans up to Rs 1.5 lakh within a month. Farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh will be waived by August and free the farmers from debt burden,” said Revanth Reddy on Tuesday while launching the second phase.