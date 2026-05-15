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Congress in Telangana raises concerns over 'hurried' SIR, seeks extended timeline

Congress alleged that in 14 states, SIR had been misused as a tool for electoral manipulation.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 12:37 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 12:37 IST
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