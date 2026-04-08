<p>Hyderabad: Congress leader <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/pawan-khera">Pawan Khera</a> on Wednesday moved the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/telangana-high-court">Telangana High Court</a> seeking anticipatory bail in a case filed against him by the Assam government on his allegations against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife.</p>.<p>Khera, who showed his residential address in Hyderabad, requested the court to release him on bail in the event of his arrest.</p>.<p>The petition was filed on April 7. It will be taken up by the court on April 9.</p>.<p>Khera named the DCP of Guwahati Crime Branch Police Station and Telangana government as respondents to his petition.</p>.<p>The case was registered in the Guwahati Crime Branch Police Station against Khera under several sections of the BNS, including 175 (false statement in connection with an election), 35 (Right of private defence of the body and of property) and 318 (cheating).</p>.Pawan Khera fled to Hyderabad after daring Assam Police to arrest him: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.<p>The Congress leader on April 5 alleged that Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, has multiple passports and foreign property, which were not declared in the chief minister’s election affidavit.</p>.<p>An Assam Police team had earlier visited the Delhi residence of Khera for questioning in connection with the case.</p>.<p>Khera's advocate Ponnam Ashok Goud told PTI that anticipatory bail was sought as the FIR copy has not been uploaded on police website as per Supreme Court's orders, and that the former's Delhi house was searched with an intention to arrest.</p>.<p>Sarma on Tuesday slammed the Congress for "not verifying" the documents based on which it brought allegations against him and his family.</p>.<p>The CM asserted that Khera had "run away" to Hyderabad, but the Assam Police will "hunt him down even from 'pataal' (netherworld)".</p>