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Congress leader Pawan Khera moves Telangana HC seeking anticipatory bail in case filed by Assam government

Khera named the DCP of Guwahati Crime Branch Police Station and Telangana government as respondents to his petition.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 15:56 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 15:56 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsPawan KheraTelanganaTelangana High Courtbail

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