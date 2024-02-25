Congress leaders' kin vie for Lok Sabha seats in Telangana; Khammam, Nalgonda hot favs

Hyderabad: In at least three of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana there is intense competition amongst the Congress leaders' kin to contest in the upcoming general elections.

With Congress being on the upswing after stupendous victory in last year's assembly elections, there is a lot of demand for party tickets to contest in the Lok Sabha polls.

As many as 306 aspirants have submitted their applications seeking party tickets to contest from 17 Lok Sabha seats. Among all 17 seats, there is intense competition for Nalgonda and Khammam seats in south Telangana. Congress swept all the assembly segments that come under both Nalgonda and Khammam Lok Sabha segments.

For the Khammam seat, deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka's wife Nandini had applied. To submit the application she visited the party office with a huge rally. I & PR minister, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy who was instrumental in Congress sweeping all the assembly segments in Khammam is vying for Khammam ticket for his brother Prasad Reddy.

Srinivas Reddy is known to have the capability of employing all the resources to win an election. Another minister from the district Tummala Nageswara Rao wants the Khammam seat for his son Yugandhar. Interestingly, Congress heavy weight, Renuka Chowdhary who was a strong contender for the seat had withdrawn from the race as she was nominated to Rajya Sabha recently by the party high command. An industrialist Rajendra Prasad is also seeking Khammam ticket.