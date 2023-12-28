Congress-led Telangana govt sets motion to implement guarantees

Hyderabad: The Congress-led Telangana government has set in motion the launch of other guarantees that were promised during the recently concluded Assembly polls.

With Lok Sabha polls nearing, the government has sped up the process to implement remaining components of Mahalakshmi guarantee and four others.

A special drive ‘Praja Palana’ would be launched across the state Thursday onwards that will continue till January 9.

During the drive the government representatives will receive applications specially designed for enumeration of beneficiaries of these guarantees.

After the applications are received they will be scrutinised and the implementation will begin.

This comes at a time when the opposition BRS has already stepped up attack on Congress over the implementation of these guarantees.