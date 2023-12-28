Congress-led Telangana govt sets motion to implement guarantees

Hyderabad: The Congress-led Telangana government has set in motion the launch of other guarantees that were promised during the recently concluded Assembly polls.
With Lok Sabha polls nearing, the government has sped up the process to implement remaining components of Mahalakshmi guarantee and four others.
A special drive ‘Praja Palana’ would be launched across the state Thursday onwards that will continue till January 9.
During the drive the government representatives will receive applications specially designed for enumeration of beneficiaries of these guarantees.
After the applications are received they will be scrutinised and the implementation will begin.
This comes at a time when the opposition BRS has already stepped up attack on Congress over the implementation of these guarantees.
During Assembly sessions that were held a few days ago, the BRS Working President questioned the treasury benches and the chief minister A Revanth Reddy about the assurance of giving a nod to six guarantees in the first cabinet itself.
He also accused the CM of trying to escape from implementing these guarantees by falsely projecting a fiscal crisis in the state.
One component of Mahalakshmi guarantee- free bus rides to women - and enhancement of Rajiv Aryogyasri cover to Rs 10 lakh were implemented days after the new government took charge on December 6.
Mahalakshmi that promises monthly allowance of Rs 2,500 to women, a subsidised gas cylinder at Rs 500 and free travel to women in buses across the state alone is estimated to cost around Rs 18,000 crores per annum.
The Rythu Bharosa guarantee that assured Rs 15,000 per acre per annum to farmers and Rs 12,000 to tenant farmers and a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal for paddy will entail an annual expenditure of Rs 30,000 crores.
The Gruha Jyothi scheme that promised free electricity upto 200 units to BPL families will cost Rs 7,000 crores.
Cheyutha that pledges Rs 4,000 per month of social security pensions entails an estimated expenditure of Rs 16,000 crores.
Apart from this, Yuva Vikasam assures two lakh government jobs to youth besides monthly allowance to unemployed.
For now, applications will be received under 'Praja Palana' drive Thursday onwards for other guarantees other than Yuva Vikasam.
Grama Sabhas will be held across Telangana to receive these applications.