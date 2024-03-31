Congress MLAs, ministers in touch with us: Telangana BJP leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy

The trigger for Maheshwar Reddy’s remarks was that Venkat Reddy, two days ago, said that BJP’s eight MLAs in Telangana are ready to join the Congress.

“If the Congress touches one BJP MLA, its government in Telangana will collapse within 48 hours. At least five Cabinet ministers are waiting to capture the chief minister’s chair if Revanth Reddy loses it and are in touch with the BJP central leadership. But BJP believes in democracy and doesn’t believe in dethroning a democratically elected government. In the past two instances, BJP asked either Eatala Rajender or Komatiredy Rajagopal Reddy to first resign as MLAs and then join us,” Maheshwar Reddy told reporters on Saturday.

Maheshwar Reddy’s remarks come at a time when there have been defections and desertion of leaders from one party to another, especially a race between BJP and Congress in wooing BRS leaders and elected representatives.