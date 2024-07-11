Congress panel reviews party's poor performance in Telangana in Lok Sabha polls

Hyderabad: A committee constituted by the AICC to look into the party's poor performance in the Lok Sabha polls in Telangana held meetings on Thursday with the candidates who contested in the elections.
The three-member committee is led by senior leader and former deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha P J Kurien.
Congress Lok Sabha member from Warangal Kadiam Kavya told reporters that the panel members asked her about the party's areas of strength and weaknesses and the steps to be taken to strengthen the party further.
MLA Danam Nagender, who was unsuccessful in the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency, said he told the committee about the shortcomings in the LS poll.
Nagender expressed confidence that Congress would win the Secunderabad parliamentary constituency in the future.
State Congress Working President and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud and other leaders also met the members of the panel.
The committee reached Hyderabad Wednesday night. The other members of the panel are Rakibul Hussain and Pargat Singh.
The Congress in June constituted separate committees to look into the party’s poor performance in the Lok Sabha polls in some states, including those ruled by it.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had set up six committees to assess the party’s poor performance in some states, including Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh, where the party is in power, besides Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Uttarakhand where it drew a blank in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections.
