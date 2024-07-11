Congress panel reviews party's poor performance in Telangana in Lok Sabha polls

Hyderabad: A committee constituted by the AICC to look into the party's poor performance in the Lok Sabha polls in Telangana held meetings on Thursday with the candidates who contested in the elections.

The three-member committee is led by senior leader and former deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha P J Kurien.

Congress Lok Sabha member from Warangal Kadiam Kavya told reporters that the panel members asked her about the party's areas of strength and weaknesses and the steps to be taken to strengthen the party further.