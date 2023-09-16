Congress replicates Karnataka's winning ‘guarantees’ formula in poll-bound Telangana

The Congress party is bringing its winning ‘guarantees’ formula to poll-bound Telangana. It is widely believed that the announcement of such guarantees fetched Congress a

historic win in Karnataka a few months ago, trouncing the incumbent BJP government.

Taking a leaf out of this successful formula, party top leader Sonia Gandhi will announce similar six guarantees at the ‘Vijaya Bheri’ public meeting scheduled on September 17 in Hyderabad that will form the main basis of the party’s poll manifesto for Telangana.

Polls for the 119-seat Telangana Assembly are slated for December, even as notification from the poll authorities is expected in the coming days.

However, party insiders pointed out that the six guarantees that will be announced for Telangana will be different from those for Karnataka.

‘Core concept same’

“The core ‘guarantees’ concept that is providing strong assurance to people will remain the same, but the schemes will be Telangana-specific with a customised approach as per the local needs,” a senior party functionary of the Telangana Congress told DH.