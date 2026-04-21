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Congress similar to 'corrupt' Dhananand dynasty of ancient India: BJP leader Sambit Patra

Patra said Dhananand, had he been alive, would have said that there is a family party in India in the 21st century which is like the Nanda dynasty.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 12:21 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 12:21 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsTelanganaSambit Patra

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