<p>Hyderabad: Congress candidate V Naveen Yadav on Friday won the by-election to Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency here, defeating his nearest BRS rival Maganti Sunitha by a margin of over 24,000 votes.</p>.<p>Yadav secured 98,988 votes, while the BRS nominee got 74,259 votes.</p>.<p>BJP candidate Lankala Deepak Reddy, who managed to get only 17,061 votes, forfeited his security deposit.</p>.<p>The bypoll was necessitated by the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year.</p>