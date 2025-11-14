Menu
Congress wins Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll

V Naveen Yadav secured 98,988 votes, while the BRS nominee got 74,259 votes.
Last Updated : 14 November 2025, 11:16 IST
Published 14 November 2025, 11:16 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsTelangana

