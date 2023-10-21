Cops seize Rs 243 crore-worth goodies in 10 days in poll-bound Telangana

He also wrote to election authorities seeking clarity on the broad guidelines. “Within a few hours of the election schedule, the police started the checking and caught huge quantities of cash and gold ornaments causing difficulties for people. Wide publicity should have been given about the election schedule and informing the people not to carry cash more than Rs 50,000 in case more than the limit is carried such cash should be supported by proper documents. There is no clarity regarding the quantity of gold which is exempted and for carrying more than that, what are the supporting documents one has to carry,” he said.