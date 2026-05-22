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Court posts custody petition in POCSO case against Bandi Sanjay’s son for orders on May 26

The guidelines include conducting the interrogation between 10 am and 5 pm in the presence of his counsel and not resorting to any coercive steps or third-degree methods.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 17:50 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 17:50 IST
India NewsTelanganaPocsocustody

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