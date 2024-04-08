Delhi excise policy case: Court rejects K Kavitha's plea seeking interim bail on grounds of son's exams

The Rouse Avenue court on Monday dismissed BRS MLC K Kavitha's interim bail application, reported ANI.

She had sought interim bail on the grounds of the school examinations of her minor son.

She is in judicial custody after the ED remand in the excise policy case.

She was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15.

Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, has been accused of being a key member of the "South Group", which allegedly paid the ruling AAP in Delhi kickbacks of Rs 100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in the national capital.

More to follow...