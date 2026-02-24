<p>Surrendered <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/naxal">Naxal</a> leader Tippiri Tirupati alias Devji emerged from the jungle clean-shaven with a thick mustache, fit, and dressed in a tucked-in white shirt, formal pants, and sneakers. He vowed to enter politics and fight for people's rights within the legal framework but avoided discussing Naxal hierarchy, citing concerns for his future <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/top-karnataka-news/karnataka-politics">political</a> career.</p><p>Addressing the reporters on Tuesday, Devji said, "Due to health reasons, I have decided to give up my underground life and join the mainstream but not for personal gain. I will work on people's problems within the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/legal">legal</a> framework. I will continue serving the people according to principles I've believed in for decades. I will stay among them and fight their issues. I intend to enter politics soon and launch struggles for public concerns. I cannot answer all your questions. Whatever I say could lead to misunderstandings. I want to pursue a political life, so I'm not sharing details that might hinder my responses to your questions or my political future."<br></p><p>A native of Korutla town, Jagtial district, Devji married Arike Jaini alias Srujana, a fellow Naxal, in January 1991. She was a Perimeli Dalam member at the time and later became Regional Committee Member (RCM). She died in 2020 during an exchange of fire in Maharashtra's Kasansur forest, Gadchiroli district.</p><p>While Devji eyes politics, veteran Naxal leader Malla Raji Reddy who spent 46 years underground ruled out joining the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/parliament">parliamentary</a> system. Reddy said, "We will work together on behalf of the people regarding their problems. Our aim is not to enter the parliamentary system." </p>.<p>"After deep thought, we decided to work within the legal framework to organize struggles over people's issues. We assure support for people's struggles whenever opportunities arise. Maoism will never end—it continues growing worldwide," Reddy added.<br></p><p>Telangana DGP B Shivadhar Reddy said all underground CPI (Maoist) cadres joining the mainstream will receive full support, protection, and assistance under the state's Comprehensive Rehabilitation and Reintegration Programme, enabling peaceful, dignified lives.<br></p><p>"If underground <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cpi-maoist">Maoists</a> return home and join the mainstream, Telangana Government will provide all benefits—including immediate relief, suitable amounts, and support systems under rehabilitation schemes for independent, dignified lives," said Shivadhar Reddy.<br></p><p>In 2025-2026 alone, 544 underground cadres surrendered including four Central Committee Members (CCMs), 15 State Committee Members (SCMs), 25 Divisional Committee Secretaries (DVCS), 63 Area Committee Members (ACMs), and 437 party members (PMs), embracing peaceful family lives.<br></p><p>As of today, 11 CPI (Maoist) underground cadres hail from Telangana. Only two operate in the state committee; the rest work in states like Chhattisgarh.</p>.<p>The CPI (Maoist)'s structure neared collapse due to continuous security operations disrupting <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/network">networks</a> and logistics, shrinking support bases, reduced mobility, and deepening ideological dissatisfaction among cadres. The Central Committee now has just one active member, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana">Telangana</a> police sources said.</p>