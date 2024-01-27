Cracks appear in Jana Sena-TDP alliance

Hyderabad: Fissures appear to be surfacing in Telugu Desam Party-Jana Sena alliance. Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is miffed with TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu's decision to announce candidates for two assembly segments Mandapeta and Araku, even before the seat-sharing agreement.
In retaliation, Pawan Kalyan announced that Jana Sena will contest Razole and Rajanagaram Assembly seats. He said he was under a lot of pressure from party cadres and had to announce that Jana Sena would contest from Razole and Rajanagaram in the crucial Godavari region.
Addressing cadre on Friday, Pawan Kalyan also appeared miffed with TDP scion Nara Lokesh’s statement to a TV channel that he would be the chief minister of Jana Sena and TDP coalition.
Pawan Kalyan also said that the party will bag a majority of seats as part of the alliance to contest in the upcoming polls.
Pawan Kalyan announced an electoral alliance between TDP and Jana Sena in September 2023. Since then both Naidu and Pawan Kalyan have been holding talks on seat sharing and also on a common manifesto.