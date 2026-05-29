Cyberabad police arrest 3 for illegal land deal; absconding former YSRCP MLA & son also under lens

<p>Hyderabad: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=cyberabad">Cyberabad </a>police have arrested three members of a family for allegedly fabricating government orders and attempting to illegally sell approximately 10 acres of government poramboke land in Gandipet village, Ranga Reddy District.</p><p>Open market price in that area is valued at more than Rs 100 cr per acre. A former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=ysrcp">YSRCP </a>MLA and his son have also been mentioned in the FIR and they are said to be at large. Special police teams have been deployed to nab those accused in the case and on the run.</p><p>The arrests followed a complaint lodged on May 23 by Srinivas Reddy, Tahsildar of Gandipet Mandal, who reported that forged Government Orders (G.Os.) were being circulated through WhatsApp groups and other social media platforms. The fake documents falsely claimed that government land in Survey No. 18 of Gandipet Village had been regularised and allotted to private individuals. Five fabricated G.O. copies were identified.</p><p>A case was registered at Narsingi Police Station and investigation was launched. Acting on a court-issued search warrant, police conducted searches at the residences of the accused in Gandipet Village, seizing bank passbooks, Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs), mobile phones, and a laptop.</p>.3 Karnataka govt officials among 5 chargesheeted in Rs 50 Cr land fraud.<p>Investigations revealed that the sons and daughter of the late Dasarath, Nimmala Rajesh Goud, Nimmala Venugopal, Nimmala Ramaswamy, and Manga had claimed possession over the government land despite having no legal title. The family had previously approached the High Court seeking relief against the Revenue Department, but their petitions were dismissed in October 2025.</p><p>Undeterred by the court's ruling, the accused allegedly entered into a criminal conspiracy with Bolla Ramesh and Brahma Naidu to sell the land at Rs 3.5 crore per acre, falsely representing themselves as lawful owners. Brahma Naidu was YSRCP MLA from Andhra Pradesh.</p><p>MOUs were executed between the Nimmala family and the two buyers, causing wrongful loss to the government. The family allegedly received nearly Rs 4 crore towards the proposed transaction. The conspiracy was reportedly brokered by two mediators, Sunil and Radhakrishna, who are currently absconding.</p><p>To lend legitimacy to the scheme, the accused allegedly got forged G.Os. and other documents fabricated to show that the government had regularised and allotted the 10 acres in their favour.</p><p>Three accused have since been arrested Nimmala Rajesh Goud, Nimmala Venugopal, and Nimmala Sai Kiran and produced before court. Bolla Ramesh, Brahma Naidu, Sunil, Radhakrishna, and other co-accused remain at large, and special teams are actively pursuing them, said Inspector of Police G. Hari Krishna Reddy of Narsingi. Four special teams constituted by Narsingi Police Station are continuing the investigation.</p>