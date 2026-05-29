Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Cyberabad police arrest 3 for illegal land deal; absconding former YSRCP MLA & son also under lens

Special police teams have been deployed to nab those accused in the case and on the run.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 15:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 May 2026, 15:53 IST
India NewsTelanganaYSRCPCyberabad police

Follow us on :

Follow Us