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Cyberabad Police denies permission to Jana Sena for conducting meeting over law & order, parking issues

The event, titled 'Telangana Nava Nirmana Sankalpa Sabha - Janasena Sadhak Sammelanam', was scheduled from 3 pm to 9 pm on Telangana Formation Day and expected around 2,000 participants.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 17:06 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 17:06 IST
India NewsTelanganaCyberabad police

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