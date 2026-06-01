Cyberabad Police denies permission to Jana Sena for conducting meeting over law & order, parking issues

<p>Hyderabad: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cyberabad-police">Cyberabad Police</a> on Monday has denied permission to Jana Sena for conducting the "Janasena Sadhaks (Active Members) Meeting" at a private convention centre in Gachibowli on Tuesday citing law and order concerns and parking constraints. </p><p>The event, titled '<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana">Telangana</a> Nava Nirmana Sankalpa Sabha - Janasena Sadhak Sammelanam', was scheduled from 3 pm to 9 pm on Telangana Formation Day and expected around 2,000 participants, according to the application filed by Jana SenaGeneral Secretary Talluri Ram on May 29. </p><p>Police said an enquiry noted that recent alleged remarks by Prof K Nageshwar on the meeting of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/andhra-pradesh-india">Andhra Pradesh</a> Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pawan-kalyan">Pawan Kalyan</a> with Union Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amit-shah">Amit Shah</a> and subsequent criminal cases registered against him in Andhra Pradesh, have led to "escalating tensions and animosities across Telangana". </p>.Pawan Kalyan's campaign in support of BJP in Telangana municipal polls cancelled.<p>The notice issued by police also said that statements by certain AP political leaders, including from Janasena, regarding the Prof Nageshwar issue deeply hurt sentiments of the people of Telangana, triggering backlash, counter-protests, and opposition from student bodies and activist groups. </p><p>Since the proposed meeting coincides with the 12th Telangana Formation Day, police flagged a high vulnerability to protests, demonstrations, and severe disruptions to vehicular traffic. </p><p>Holding the meeting was deemed not conducive to maintaining public peace and a substantial threat to law and order in Cyberabad limits. </p><p>Jana Sena said denying an indoor event with 2,000 members to discuss the party’s future roadmap, its role in state development, and cadre direction on Formation Day was meaningless. </p><p>It pointed out that Prof K Nageshwar had already withdrawn his remarks and Pawan Kalyan had publicly said AP government would take no action.</p><p>The party also argued that Sandhya Convention regularly hosts cultural, political, and corporate events, and citing parking issues which were never a problem before as a reason to block the meeting was not reasonable. </p>