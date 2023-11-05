Dam Safety Authority letter on Medigadda barrage of Kaleshwaram Project sent in 'haste', says T'gana govt

Telangana Additional Chief Secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar in a letter on Saturday to Sanjay Kumar Sibal, Chairman, NDSA, said the department has studied the comments and suggestions comprehensively and noted that many of them are either 'unsubstantiated or made without a full appreciation of the facts.'

The NDSA, which had inspected the Medigadda barrage, had sent a letter to the Telangana government on Friday stating that it did not receive all the details it sought from it.