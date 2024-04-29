Delhi Police serve notices to Telangana Congress social media head and others over Amit Shah 'doctored' video

Hyderabad: Investigators from the Delhi Police Special Cell has served notices to Congress leaders in Telangana, including the party's state social media cell in-charge. The move comes in connection with an FIR registered against the circulation of an allegedly digitally altered or doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Delhi Police representatives visited the Congress party's Telangana headquarters at Gandhi Bhawan in Nampally on Monday evening and served notices to party social media unit in-charge, Manne Satish, the state Congress' spokesperson Asma Tasleem, and other party workers, Naveen and Sivasankar.

There were also reports that notices have been issued to chief minister, A Revanth Reddy, summoning him to appear before the police on May 1.

In the alleged digitally altered video, Amit Shah was seen advocating abolition of reservation quotas for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

Reacting to the notices, Revanth Reddy said that after ED, CBI and the Income Tax department, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah were now using the Delhi Police to send notices. “We are not scared of these and will fight, defeat BJP in Karnataka and Telangana,” he said.