Despite KCR's efforts to keep flock together, BRS at receiving end with desertion of MLAs, MLCs

Hyderabad: After its defeat in the Legislative Assembly elections last year, the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi is now faced with the defection of its MLAs and MLCs to the ruling Congress in Telangana.

Till date, seven MLAs and six MLCs of BRS switched over to the Congress since the Assembly polls. Several other leaders, including BRS Rajya Sabha member K Keshav Rao, his daughter and Hyderabad Mayor Vijaya Laxmi R Gadwal, also joined the Congress.

Keshav Rao has, however, quit his post after joining Congress.

With the ruling Congress and the BJP looking to consolidate their gains in the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls, the BRS faces an uphill task to resurrect itself following the exodus of leaders.

BRS chief Chandrasekhar Rao has been holding meetings with party leaders and activists assuring that the party would bounce back as the ruling party is "fast losing its popularity." The series of desertions from BRS began with party MLA from Khairatabad here Danam Nagender crossing over to the Congress in March and the MLA from Gadwal, Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, joined the ruling party on Saturday.