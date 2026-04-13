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'Discrimination against South India': Telangana CM Revanth Reddy proposes 'hybrid model' for delimitation

Revanth Reddy wondered why the Centre was creating a sense of urgency by summoning a special session of Parliament to address both the delimitation of constituencies and the Women's Reservation Bill.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 16:16 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 16:16 IST
India NewsTelanganaA Revanth Reddy

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