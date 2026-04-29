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Dozens of exotic Siberian Huskies found abandoned in Hyderabad's scorching heat

Siberian Huskies are among the more expensive breeds available in India, with pups typically priced upwards of Rs 25,000.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 16:02 IST
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<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Special arrangement</p></div>

Credit: Special arrangement

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Special arrangement</p></div>

Credit: Special arrangement

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Published 29 April 2026, 16:02 IST
India NewsHyderabadTelanganaHeat

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