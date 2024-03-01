Dublin headquartered Medtronic expands largest R&D centre outside US in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Dublin headquartered Medtronic, the global leader in medical technology, on Thursday inaugurated its newly expanded Medtronic Engineering and Innovation Center (MEIC), which is Ireland based major's largest R&D center outside the US in Hyderabad.

The expansion is part of the investment of approximately Rs 3,000 crore announced by Medtronic over a five-year period to scale up and expand the R&D facility and to employ 1500 people in future.

At 250,000 SFT of total space, MEIC will focus on collaborative innovation, training and education, immersive experiences from the expanded space, all aimed towards shaping the future of healthcare technology.

The new space will house a Digital Therapy and Innovation Lab, Connected Care Lab, Platform & Tech Lab, Systems Engineering Lab, Software Lab, as well as new workstations and wellness amenities for employees.