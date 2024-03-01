Dublin headquartered Medtronic expands largest R&D centre outside US in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Dublin headquartered Medtronic, the global leader in medical technology, on Thursday inaugurated its newly expanded Medtronic Engineering and Innovation Center (MEIC), which is Ireland based major's largest R&D center outside the US in Hyderabad.
The expansion is part of the investment of approximately Rs 3,000 crore announced by Medtronic over a five-year period to scale up and expand the R&D facility and to employ 1500 people in future.
At 250,000 SFT of total space, MEIC will focus on collaborative innovation, training and education, immersive experiences from the expanded space, all aimed towards shaping the future of healthcare technology.
The new space will house a Digital Therapy and Innovation Lab, Connected Care Lab, Platform & Tech Lab, Systems Engineering Lab, Software Lab, as well as new workstations and wellness amenities for employees.
“The presence of MEIC in Hyderabad is a testament to Hyderabad emerging as a hotspot for medtech innovation. The state government is fully committed to fostering this growing culture of innovation in the state and will work towards marking Hyderabad on a global map as an ideal destination for both medical devices manufacturing and research and development. We are equally thrilled to support Medtronic's growth and look forward to their contributions in the state and country in healthcare innovation,” said Telangana's IT and industries minister D Sridhar Babu after inaugurating Medtronic's facility.
Medtronic Chairman and CEO Geoff Martha said, their R&D team in India plays a pivotal role in Medtronic’s global product development and MEIC‘s expansion marks a significant milestone in strengthening our global R&D capabilities.
MEIC vice president and site leader, Divya Prakash Joshi, said that the new facility of Medtronic currently supports many global business units of the company to provide software engineering solutions and other engineering expertise in the areas of embedded and enterprise software, product security, data engineering, systems engineering, mechanical and hardware design, and quality & regulatory.
