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Ebola: Another Sudanese national with fever admitted to Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital for screening

The Sudanese national, a student in his 20s, was referred to Gandhi Hospital on Thursday evening from a private health facility, they said.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 12:32 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 12:32 IST
India NewsHyderabadEbola

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