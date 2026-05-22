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ED arrests Rs 3,000 crore Heera Group scam accused Nowhera Shaik

She was thereafter brought to Hyderabad immediately and produced before Hon’ble PMLA Court, Hyderabad late night on 21/05/2026 and has been remanded to judicial custody.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 16:07 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 16:07 IST
India NewsEnforcement Directorate

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