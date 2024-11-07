Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

ED files supplementary chargesheet in multi-crore Agri Gold scam

It said promoters collected deposits from lakhs of gullible promising real estate investments, diverted money to other industries.
SNV Sudhir
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 16:36 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2024, 16:36 IST
India NewsEnforcement DirectorateChargesheetReal EstateScams

Follow us on :

Follow Us