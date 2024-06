Eenadu & Ramoji Film City founder Ramoji Rao, passed away Saturday morning in Hyderabad, Telangana while undergoing treatment at Star Hospital. He took his last breath at 3:45 am, as reported by ANI. He was 87.

Telangana BJP chief and party MP G Kishan Reddy condoled his demise and wrote, "His remarkable contributions to Telugu media and journalism is commendable."