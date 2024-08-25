Equal share for Dalits: A tale of triumph after three decades of struggle

His trigger point was an incident of rape and death of three Mala girls in Chimakurthy of Prakasam district. “Being an activist, I went there to stand by the Malas. But having gone all the way there to extend support, it was disappointing that the Malas in that village treated me like an outcast because I was a Madiga,” he said. “From then on, I decided to fight for the rights of other sub-groups, and that was how the MRPS was born,” said Krishna Madiga.