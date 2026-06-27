Ethiopian girl dies mid-air on way to Hyderabad for cancer treatment

<p>Hyderabad: A 13-year-old girl from Ethiopia, who was travelling to Hyderabad for cancer treatment, died on board an Ethiopian Airlines flight, police said on Saturday.</p>.<p>The teenager had been battling cancer for the last three years.</p>.Lupin gets USFDA tentative approval for prostate cancer treatment drug.<p>She died while the aircraft was in transit.</p>.<p>She was taken to a health facility at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport after the plane landed at 1 am on Saturday, where doctors confirmed she had died on board, police added. </p>