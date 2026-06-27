Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Ethiopian girl dies mid-air on way to Hyderabad for cancer treatment

She was taken to a health facility at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport after the plane landed at 1 am on Saturday, where doctors confirmed she had died on board, police added.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 10:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 June 2026, 10:49 IST
India NewsHyderabadEthiopiaCancer treatment

Follow us on :

Follow Us